Advertisement

Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is “under consideration,” as the more infectious Delta variant surges across the United States and a significant chunk of Americans still refuse the shot.

Speaking Tuesday after delivering remarks at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden affirmed that his administration was considering the possibility in response to a reporter’s question.

His comments come the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements, saying that the administration would “continue to look at ways to protect our workforce and save more lives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel to
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Wears Valley collision results in two fatalities
Harley Ramey
Search warrant leads to discovery of East Tenn. woman being held captive

Latest News

Community plans new Downtown Oak Ridge development.
Live, work, play at envisioned Downtown Oak Ridge
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
Knoxville Catholic basketball standout
Tamba commits to Tennessee
Tennessee Republican leaders sign letter encouraging vaccinations