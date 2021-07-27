Advertisement

Dolly Parton releases new song to celebrate perfume launch

The fragrance is set to launch on July 28.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Country music superstar Dolly Parton released a new song just after midnight Tuesday.

Parton said the new song, “Sent From Above,” is the theme of her brand new fragrance, Scent From Above. The fragrance is set to launch on July 28.

The singer said her venture into the beauty world was two years in the making. The ‘Scent From Above’ collection will be comprised of a mist and a body cream. Parton said the fragrance includes, “fruited notes as bright as rhinestones dance,” “irresistible florals,” and southern fir and musk.

Click here to listen to the new song.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Wears Valley collision results in two fatalities
Harley Ramey
Search warrant leads to discovery of East Tenn. woman being held captive

Latest News

Dolly Parton Releases New Song
Dolly Parton Releases New Song
Steamy air creates fog then spotty storms today
Steamy air creates fog then spotty storms today
Tennessee man sentenced in scheme that duped cancer patients
State Veterinarian Samantha Beaty says transmission is preventable with vaccines and...
4 Tennessee horses test positive for Potomac horse fever