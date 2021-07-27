Family reports missing man in Murfreesboro
Cody LaChance has been reported missing by his family in Murfreesboro on July 24.
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Family members have reported Cody LaChance missing out of Murfreesboro, officials said.
LaChance was reported missing on July 24 but the family said they had not seen or spoken to him since July 22.
LaChance was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, according to Murfreesboro Police.
If you have seen LaChance or know where he may be located, call Detective Albert Miles, III at (629) 201- 5513 or email tips to crimetips@murfressborotn.gov.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.