Former Cumberland Co. official indicted for sexual assault, kidnapping

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director was indicted on nine counts including civil rights violations, kidnapping and sexual assault.

Michael H. Harvel, 59, was arrested by the FBI at his Crossville home on July 16.

According to the indictment, Harvel’s position required him to supervise individuals ordered to perform community service as a part of their sentences between 2015 and 2018. The indictment alleged that from 2015 to 2018, Harvel reportedly sexually assaulted seven women under his supervision.

Two counts accuse Harvel of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women he supervised. A third count charges Harel with committing aggravated sexual abuse by, “forcibly raping a woman in a dark office.”

The indictment also details several other alleged incidents of sexual assault, including fondling the breasts and genitals of women against their will.

Harvel faces a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

A separate civil action lawsuit was filed in March against Cumberland County. The lawsuit alleged Cumberland County, “failed to take adequate precautions to prevent Harvel, as the director of the county’s Solid Waste Department, from sexually harassing women he supervised.” The Department of Justice settled the sexual harassment lawsuit for $1.1 million.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.