Hungry Howie’s pizza opens in Jefferson City

By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hungry Howie’s Pizza has expanded and opened its fifth location in Jefferson City. The store opened to the public on Wednesday, July 21.

Franchisee Jason Jones grew up eating Hungry Howie’s, so when he went to open a restaurant, it was a no-brainer that he wanted it to be the pizza chain known for their flavored crust.

Jones said he has plans to open additional locations with Hungry Howie’s in the future and is excited to share his love for Hungry Howie’s pizza wherever he goes.

“Hungry Howie’s is the only pizza I will eat and when you take a bite of your first slice, you’ll understand why,” said franchisee Jason Jones. “I’m thrilled to open my second Hungry Howie’s Pizza location. I’ve enjoyed introducing the high-quality Flavored Crust pizzas to Hamblen County in Morristown. I can’t wait for the Jefferson community to fall in love with the brand as much as I did.”

Vice President of Development, Jennifer Jackson said Jones’s passion is evident and they are lucky to have him.

“Jason’s passion for the brand is evident and we’re lucky to have him on the Hungry Howie’s team,” said Jackson. “Bringing in franchisees who are as passionate about the brand as we are is why we continue to bring positive experiences to consumers time and time again. We look forward to his continued success in Tennessee with our famous flavored crust pizza.”

The brand will continue to implement health and safety preventative measures by the CDC, including mask and glove requirements, handwashing, disinfecting and mandatory food safety, officials said.

Hungry Howie’s Jefferson City store is located at 458 East Broadway Blvd. Jefferson City, TN 37760.

