Knox County to begin updating parking lot at the Cove

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County construction crews will begin updating the parking lots at the Cove at Concord Park in an effort to add more parking spaces and create a safer environment for visitors.

The Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department is expected to begin repaving most of the Cove’s overflow parking lot net to the small fishing pond this week. An area close to the pond and picnic tables will be left open to encourage visitors to park in the paved area.

Crews will also reconfigure the main parking lot to form a one-way loop, designed to create more spaces and efficient parking. The old entrances, which were closed last October, will be replaced with grass. The county also will remove any large bushes that block the sight of vehicles traveling on S. Northshore Drive.

In the fall, crews will repave and stripe the main parking as well as install larger signage along S. Northshore Drive to guide visitors.

“This is going to be a great project for the community and the county as a whole,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We are always trying to improve our parks and public assets, and this will not only do that but also make it safer for visitors.”

The project is expected to take nearly six weeks but will be broken into two phases. The project is expected to add 25 to 30 new parking spots.

