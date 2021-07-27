Live, work, play at envisioned Downtown Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You may soon be able to live in a luxury condo, dine at new restaurants and hear live music in a new space envisioned as Downtown Oak Ridge. This is in the 1940s city built without a real downtown or Main Street. Now, the Oak Ridge Land Bank is organizing six and a half acres between Oak Ridge Turnpike and Main Street Oak Ridge and encouraging developers to submit proposals for ways to get involved.

The official period for Request For Proposals begins on August 6. That day, the Land Bank will make its announcement and celebrate future plans at a gathering on Wilson Street near Rice Road. The event is set from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

“The Main Street development is great for Oak Ridge because it brings in the kind of retail businesses and sales tax that we depend on, “said Director of Planning & Development Wayne Blasius with the City of Oak Ridge. “This district is a great complement to that and will be a kind of a walking, urban mixed-use district.” Blasius explained that while the city cooperates with the Land Bank, it is a separate 501(c)3 entity that is working to create more opportunities. Land Bank Chair Charlie Jernigan said his organization has been taking a lot of the headaches out of dealing with zoning and land boundaries. “So by getting them altogether under the land bank we can forget about those boundaries of the properties and put people where they need to go.”

On a lot near both the Main Street and proposed Downtown development areas, pharmacist Saad Aqqad is already investing in his family-owned Oak Ridge Pharmacy. He is excited about seeing new building plans for the land he can see out the pharmacy windows. “Bands are playing, restaurants, bars, shops, condos where people live, and I wanted to be involved in that,” said Aqqad.

Jernigan and Blasius said the new area should include enough residences and businesses that it will help the city with needed tax revenues. “Anticipate a million dollars of new city tax revenues per year just in the early phases of development,” said Blasius.

