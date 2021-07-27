Advertisement

Mayors of three major Tennessee cities join call to pass immigration protection

Mayors from Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis join the call to pass for permanent immigration protection.
Protesters gather in Memphis as future of DACA program in doubt
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 26, Mayor Kelly of Chattanooga, Mayor Jim Strickland of Memphis and Mayor John Cooper of Nashville joined mayors from 28 other states to call to pass permanent immigration protection.

The letter was sent to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Majority Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi.

The immigration protection calls for pathways to citizenship for Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, essential workers and their families via budget reconciliation.

“Myself and TIRRC are proud of our Tennessee Mayors for sticking up for the rights and protections of all Tennesseans. DACA has always been vulnerable and it never should have come to this,” Executive Director, Lisa Sheran-Nikolaus said. “We’ve been fighting for years and we will continue to organize to win permanent immigration relief for the thousands of Tennesseans who are undocumented. Congress and the Biden Harris Administration must meet this moment and deliver citizenship for our communities.”

To view the letter, visit here.

