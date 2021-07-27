Near record heat the next couple of days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will be near record temperatures heading into the next couple of days. Stay hydrated and try to limit time outside, especially in the heat of the day!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated pop-up showers and storms are possible this evening, but most of us are staying dry and hot! Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s overnight with a few clouds and warm up to near record heat on Wednesday.

That heat bubble sets back up for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s! It does still feel a few degrees warmer, but the humidity is gradually dipping Wednesday afternoon. Honestly in this heat, it’s only a small help. This puts our highs at only a few degrees below the records. Stay hydrated and limit time outside if you can.

We could also see those hazy skies return as winds shift and we start to bring in that smoke from the wildfires out west.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms are now looking better for Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky Friday, with spotty rain chances south and a high around 94 in the Knoxville area.

As of now, it looks like we’ll see isolated storms Saturday, but it increases in coverage Sunday to Monday. We’ll continue to monitor the pace of that cold front!

Also, temperatures look to get back normal by early next week!

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.