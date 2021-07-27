‘Nightmare is now over,’ DOJ asks for dismissal of charges against former Pilot President

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it asked a judge to dismiss charges against former Pilot Company President Mark Hazelwood.

The motion filed Tuesday requested the dismissal of all charges against Hazelwood and two Pilot Company executives. Charges won’t officially be dismissed until the judge signs an order, according to Jim Walden, Hazelwood’s attorney.

The government filed the motion to dismiss citing a combination of factors including limited government resources, the age of the case, and “the challenge of presenting those facts and circumstances through cooperators who have completed their sentences, some of whom, it has been proffered to the government by defense counsel, have made statements since sentencing that would negatively affect the credibility of their testimony.”

Hazelwood’s legal team released the following statement:

“Mark Hazelwood’s nightmare is now over. We believed in his innocence from day one. We are gratified that the Department of Justice agreed that dismissal was the only appropriate remedy. We look forward to seeing the next chapter of Mark’s life, surrounded by his wife Joanne and his loving family, and are honored to have been able to tell his whole story in full truth. Mark is innocent.”

Hazelwood was convicted in 2018 after being accused in a wire and mail fraud conspiracy investigation.

The indictment stated between Feb. 2008 and April 2013 Hazelwood encouraged Pilot’s direct sales team to use the “manual rebate” technique.

Hazelwood and two others were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and several individual counts of wire fraud. Senior U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier sentenced Hazelwood to 12 and a half years in prison along with a $750,000 fine. The convictions of all three were reversed on Oct. 14, according to court documents.

Convictions for Hazelwood and two other Pilot executives, Scott Wombold and Heather Jones, were overturned in October after a judge ruled evidence shown in the trial to be inadmissible.

According to court documents, the release of recordings of Hazelwood using “deeply offensive racist and misogynistic language,” was in violation of the Rules of Evidence making them inadmissible in court because of the risk of unfair prejudice.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.