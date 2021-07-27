Advertisement

Rural Metro responds to Knox County apartment fire

Rural Metro responded to a Knox County apartment on the report of a fire.
Rural Metro responds to fire
Rural Metro responds to fire(Rural Metro)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to a west Knox County apartment Tuesday afternoon, officials say. The apartment’s address is 9509 Hidden Oak Lane, officials say.

The fire was located at an apartment at the end of a building that contained many units, officials say.

When crews arrived they found the tenants and owners of the apartment units outside and safe. Crews were able to keep all damage from the fire contained to the room it started in, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel to
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Wears Valley collision results in two fatalities
Harley Ramey
Search warrant leads to discovery of East Tenn. woman being held captive

Latest News

Former Pilot executive Mark Hazelwood
‘Nightmare is now over,’ DOJ asks for dismissal of charges against former Pilot President
Jimtown Road
‘Person of interest’ identified in Cocke Co. animal attack case
Feeling hot the next few days
Near record heat the next couple of days
Emery Cole raises more than $1,000 for St. Jude.
Six-year-old raises more than $1,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital