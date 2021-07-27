Rural Metro responds to Knox County apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to a west Knox County apartment Tuesday afternoon, officials say. The apartment’s address is 9509 Hidden Oak Lane, officials say.

The fire was located at an apartment at the end of a building that contained many units, officials say.

When crews arrived they found the tenants and owners of the apartment units outside and safe. Crews were able to keep all damage from the fire contained to the room it started in, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, officials say.

