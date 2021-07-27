Sevier County High School duo competing in national bass tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A freshman tandem of Sevier County anglers is looking to reel in a national title this weekend at the Bassmaster High School 2021 Championship on Chickamauga Lake.

Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter make up one of more than 300 of the country’s best high school fishing teams that will hit the water in Dayton from July 29-31.

Sevier County Anglers Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter have qualified and been invited to the Bass Nation High School National Tournament on Chickamauga Lake July 29-31. They are 1 of 250 teams that qualified out of 13,000 teams across the United States. Big achievement! Great job pic.twitter.com/VOG2JXgZQC — Sevier County Anglers (@dougt2505) June 25, 2021

On top of national title aspirations, teams are looking to land their share of a prize purse worth more than $20,000 and $600,000 in college scholarships.

Students qualified through four High School Opens held on Florida’s Harris Chain of Lakes, Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland, Michigan’s Saginaw Bay and Alabama’s Lay Lake.

This is the first time since its inception in 2013 that the Bassmaster High School National Championship is being held on Chickamauga Lake, which has hosted four major B.A.S.S. tournaments in the past.

