Sevier County High School duo competing in national bass tournament

A freshman tandem of Sevier County anglers is looking to reel in a national title this weekend at the Bassmaster High School 2021 Championship on Chickamauga Lake.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter make up one of more than 300 of the country’s best high school fishing teams that will hit the water in Dayton from July 29-31.

On top of national title aspirations, teams are looking to land their share of a prize purse worth more than $20,000 and $600,000 in college scholarships.

Students qualified through four High School Opens held on Florida’s Harris Chain of Lakes, Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland, Michigan’s Saginaw Bay and Alabama’s Lay Lake.

This is the first time since its inception in 2013 that the Bassmaster High School National Championship is being held on Chickamauga Lake, which has hosted four major B.A.S.S. tournaments in the past.

