Six-year-old raises more than $1,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A six-year-old girl in Blount County decided to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by setting up a lemonade stand in her neighborhood.

Emery Cole’s mom, Tina, said that earlier in the year, they were collecting items to send to a little boy who was at St. Jude receiving treatment.

Emery and her mom started talking about cancer and how it doesn’t discriminate against kids her age and even younger. That is when Emery realized the kids needed toys and set up a lemonade stand in her front yard.

Emery said she just wanted to help the sick kids, “we wanted to help those kids that like...we wanted to help them feel a lot better and everything.”

Tina, her mom, says she is just so proud of her daughter.

“She just always has had such a giving and sweet heart. She always wants to help other people and we just thought this was a great opportunity for her, and we’re just so humbled and amazed how people stepped up and supported her and rallied behind this cause.”

Emery’s goal was to raise $100 and she ended up raising about $1,300! Tina said you can still donate to her Venmo account: @tina-cole-6.

