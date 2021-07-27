Steamy air creates fog then spotty storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is very high on this Tuesday, lending to morning fog and isolated downpours through the evening. The humidity dips tomorrow, allowing temperatures to climb to the upper 90s, which is the hottest temperatures since the summer of 2012.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Fog is back for many this morning. Temperatures start the day in the mid to upper 60s in the higher elevations and low 70s in the Valley, with Knoxville starting the day around 71 degrees.

Scattered clouds are moving through at times, and that high humidity helps to create isolated downpours and storms. They do look like they’ll develop in the central Valley today, since they fell apart before entering the lower elevations yesterday. It’s still only a 20% coverage of the area, since the storms are likely heavy but very small in coverage. Temperatures climb to around 92 degrees, and the humidity level makes it feel at least 5 degrees warmer. Stick to the shade, and stay hydrated!

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, after the last of the pop-ups fades shortly after sunset. We’ll drop to around 71 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

That heat bubble sets back up for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s! It does still feel a few degrees warmer, but the humidity is gradually dipping Wednesday afternoon. Honestly in this heat, it’s only a small help. This puts our highs at only a few degrees below the records. Stay hydrated and limit time outside if you can.

Scattered rain and storms are now looking better for Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky Friday, with spotty rain chances south and a high around 94 in the Knoxville area.

As of now, it looks like we’ll see isolated storms Saturday, but it increases in coverage Sunday to Monday. We’ll continue to monitor the pace of that cold front!

