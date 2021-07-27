Advertisement

Tamba commits to Tennessee

KCHS 7-footer to part of Rick Barnes’ 2021 signing class
Knoxville Catholic basketball standout
(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - He was thrilled to get the offer from Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball and now Knoxville Catholic seven footer Handje Tambais even happier to officially commit to the Big Orange. The big man has reclassified and will be a part of this incoming 2021 signing class.

Tamba joins Kennedy Chandler, Brandon Huntley, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack, Quentin Diboundje and Justin Powell in Rick Barnes’ 2021 recruiting class, regarded by most publications as one of the best in the country.

