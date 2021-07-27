Tamba commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - He was thrilled to get the offer from Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball and now Knoxville Catholic seven footer Handje Tambais even happier to officially commit to the Big Orange. The big man has reclassified and will be a part of this incoming 2021 signing class.

Tamba joins Kennedy Chandler, Brandon Huntley, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack, Quentin Diboundje and Justin Powell in Rick Barnes’ 2021 recruiting class, regarded by most publications as one of the best in the country.

