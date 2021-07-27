Advertisement

Tanger Outlets Sevierville hosting Back-To-School Bash in August

By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets Sevierville will kick off back-to-school season with the Back-To-School Bash.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be an array of activities all weekend long, including entertaining music, school mascots, giveaways, a photo booth and more.

Guests will find discounted styles in several outlets and designer stores, according to a release. Back-to-School Bash shoppers will also have access to TangerStyle rewards by bringing their discount coupons, valid at participating stores.

Guests can also visit TangerStyle beginning July 28 to download the coupon or visit Tanger Shopper Services.

The event is free and open to the public.

For a complete list of sale offerings and information, please visit tangeroutlet.com/sevierville.

