Tennessee man sentenced in scheme that duped cancer patients

He duped over 80 patients, financial institutions and investors out of nearly $700,000, according to prosecutors.
(Pablo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who ran a Ponzi scheme disguised as a holistic wellness business was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday.

Howard L. Young falsely claimed to have a grant from Vanderbilt University to study cancer patients and other patients with chronic medical conditions, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Nashville. Young also claimed he he had cured himself of cancer using naturopathic methods. He required patients to pay $10,000 to participate in his nonexistent study but told them they would get their money back at the end of the year.

The 75-year-old was charged in October 2020 with bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. He pleaded guilty in December. In addition to prison, Young was ordered to pay $693,128.66 in restitution.

