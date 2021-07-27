Advertisement

Texas, Oklahoma submit formal request to join SEC

The invitations request the universities become members of the SEC in 2025.
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.(Source: Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, Greg Sankey, announced Tuesday that the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have submitted formal requests for invitations to the SEC.

The invitations request the universities become members of the SEC in 2025.

“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experience of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey said in a statement.

According to Sankey, the Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC will consider the requests, “in the near future.” SEC bylaws require a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC’s 14 members for an invitation to be extended.

