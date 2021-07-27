Advertisement

Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join Southeastern Conference

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma submitted a request Tuesday to join the Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.”

A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the powerhouse SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas sent a joint letter to Sankey with requesting “invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference starting on July 1, 2025.”

Without Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is in danger of falling apart. Even if it were to stay together by adding other schools, the value of the league would likely be severely diminished when it goes looking for its next television contract.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Wears Valley collision results in two fatalities
Harley Ramey
Search warrant leads to discovery of East Tenn. woman being held captive

Latest News

The babies have spent the past two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital....
Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital
Crews continue to battle California's largest wildfire, the Dixie Fire.
More evacuations issued in California's Dixie Fire
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
Protesters gather in Memphis as future of DACA program in doubt
Mayors of three major Tennessee cities join call to pass immigration protection
Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly...
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident