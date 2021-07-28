Another round of changes for Oak Ridge students

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at Willow Brook Elementary in Oak Ridge conquered their first day back in the classroom, for some, the first time in a couple of years.

Anna Sherrill is a second-grader at the school who was eager to meet her teacher and classmates.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling really good,” Sherrill said.

Heartwarming alert! Check out this sweet message to an Oak Ridge teacher’s fourth grade students. This is at Willow Brook Elementary. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/a96RTgWUHU — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) July 28, 2021

Masks are optional for students and staff this year, something different than last year. Teachers want to cultivate a welcoming environment for students and staff.

“They are so ready to be back to normal,” said Hollie Adams about her two students at the school.

COVID-19 tests are also available in each school clinic. School nurses are prepared to use the test kits if someone needs it.

Hollie trusts her students are in good hands.

“They did a great job last year making sure everybody was safe and I think it will be the same this year,” Adams said.

