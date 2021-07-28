Are you registered to vote? Registration deadline is coming up soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday, August 2 is the last day that Knox County residents can register to vote before the 2021 City of Knoxville Primary Election.

Knox County residents (and all Tennessee residents) can register to vote online.

The City of Knoxville Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 31. Early voting begins Wednesday, August 11.

More information on registering to vote or alternative ways to register can be found online or by calling (865) 215-2480. A list of candidates, sample ballots, absentee information and early voting locations can also be found online.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.