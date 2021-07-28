COVID-19 in Knox County: Active cases continue to rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Dept. (KCHD) updates COVID data every day at 11 a.m. here. As of July 28, 49% of Knox Co. residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. You can find previous COVID-19 information in Knox Co here.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

There have been 721 active COVID-19 cases reported in Knox Co. According to KCHD, there have been 52,324 confirmed and probable cases.

COVID-19 related deaths rose to 655. KCHD also reported a total of 1,446 hospitalizations.

Tennessee reported having 886,519 COVID-19 cases, in total.

Over the last 14 days, Knox County has averaged 54.7 new cases reported per day.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Knox County cases jumped nearly 16 percent with 56 new cases reported.

The rise brought the total number of active cases to 410 marking the first time the case count breached the 400 thresholds since May 18.

Knox Co. reported zero deaths.

Monday, July 19, 2021

Knox County had a 79.5 percent rise in new active cases which totaled an additional 132 cases.

The total active cases are 298 in the county.

Two deaths were reported.

Tennessee has a total of 874,499 cases, and it was reported last week that Tennessee ranked number one in the country for the largest increase in COVID-19 cases.

In the report from last week, Tennessee saw a 400 percent jump in new COVID-19 cases, making it the top spot for coronavirus spread in the country. Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this is in part due to the new Delta variant of the virus.

