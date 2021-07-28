Demand up for help learning English as a second language

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When someone new calls the Center for English in Knoxville, Director Sandra Fugate is ready to help them with not only free classes but transportation and childcare. Yet, she needs more volunteers to make sure hundreds of non-English-speaking people can participate in the program she created. “We have a critical need for volunteers because we have to keep a substitute list and we have seven levels of English,” said Fugate. Her program based inside a space at West Lonsdale Baptist Church helps refugees from countries all over the globe as well as immigrants seeking asylum.

“Home we speak Swahili,” said Francois Mbiombi from the Congo, who makes her home now in Knoxville with her three daughters. Eight-year-old daughter Louce told her teacher for outdoor activities during her mother’s English class that she still only knows Swahili. Louce and her sisters are excited to start school again themselves but have been engaged in a camp-like setting during the summer when their mother attended classes. The Center for English provided the childcare activities free of charge, along with rides to and from the classes in a van. Now, Fugate said she needs to potentially hire more van drivers to accommodate all of the students.

Retired pastor and real estate agent Tom Fethe said he enjoys giving his time to teach an intermediate English class for the organization.

“I want to help people feel welcome in America,” said Fethe.

He uses a textbook and also brings in props such as board games to prompt conversations about everyday activities that can help his students. He said learning terminology for activities such as shopping can be helpful. “Understand how to buy one, get one. What does bogo mean?”

Fethe’s student, Judith Michud from Haiti, said the class has helped with her job in the culinary arts, working in food service for the University of Tennessee.

“I speak French, cook. Here, help me speak English, cook,” said Michud.

If you want to volunteer, donate or ask about services, you can reach the Center for English at 865-776-4251. The Center for English is regularly sent refugees from other community groups such as Bridge Refugee Services. The director of Bridge said it has 37 refugees who have arrived already in the Knoxville area this year, with a projected total of 90 refugees this year, then a projected 235 more refugees in 2022.

Bridge is also asking for more volunteers to help provide community services to new East Tennessee neighbors. Bridge is also asking for donations of beds and other household items.

