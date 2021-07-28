Detectives looking for Home Depot thief
The suspect left Home Depot in a Nissan Sentra.
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department are trying to identify and locate the suspect who allegedly stole tools from Home Depot on July 26.
The individual left the store in a dark-colored Nissan Sentra, according to police.
The suspect is accused of stealing two impact wrenches that were valued at $514, police said.
If you have any information about the suspect, contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
