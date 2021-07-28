Advertisement

Detectives looking for Home Depot thief

The suspect left Home Depot in a Nissan Sentra.
Suspect in Home Depot Theft
Suspect in Home Depot Theft(Murfreesboro TN Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department are trying to identify and locate the suspect who allegedly stole tools from Home Depot on July 26.

The individual left the store in a dark-colored Nissan Sentra, according to police.

The suspect is accused of stealing two impact wrenches that were valued at $514, police said.

BOLO: THEFT/SHOPLIFTING Detectives are attempting to identify and locate the person who stole tools from Home Depot on...

Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

