Diapers, bridal gowns among tax-free items this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tax-free weekend is a good way to save some money on back-to-school items like school supplies and clothes, but there are some other items you may want to add to the list.

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1.

Tax-free items include things like bridal gowns, prom dresses and tuxedos up to $100. Diapers are also tax-free.

What you won’t get a break on includes smartphones, computer software and cosmetics. Specific shoes like dance shoes and cleats are also not included in the tax-free weekend.

You can also shop online tax-free. Purchases made from Tennessee retailers qualify if those items are delivered into Tennessee.

Experts also say to look for additional sales on top of the tax break.

You can find a full list of tax-exempt items on the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s website.

