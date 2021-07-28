Advertisement

Disney props, art, costumes on display at Graceland center

The exhibit will continue through Jan. 2, with special events planned through the run.
Graceland
Graceland
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An exhibit of artwork, costumes and props from The Walt Disney Co. archives is on display at the Graceland Exhibition Center in Tennessee.

The 10,000-square-foot (929-square-meter) display, “Inside the Walt Disney Archives,” covers multiple Disney properties, ranging from Disney live action to animated films, Walt Disney’s personal effects, items from various Disney Parks and more.

The exhibit premiered at D23 Expo Japan in 2018. The items are on loan to Graceland, Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis.

Some items include Jack Sparrow’s compass from “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” Mary Poppins’ original carpet bag, Wilson from “Cast Away,” Lumiere and Cogsworth props from 2017′s “Beauty and the Beast” and Congo Queen Model Boat from Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise.

The exhibit will continue through Jan. 2, with special events planned through the run. Tickets are $15 for ages 11 and older and $8 for ages 5 to 10. There is no charge for children 4 and younger to visit.

