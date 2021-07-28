Fashion show raises scholarship funds for women

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The community is coming together to help provide scholarships for women attending Lincoln Memorial University. The Women of Service Fashion Show is back. It’s happening on August 19, 2021, at Tex Turner Arena.

LMU’s Women of Service organization raises money and creates scholarships for students. They also organize food pantries on and off-campus. Right now their scholarship fund is at $63,000 and to date, they’ve given 15 scholarships to women to continue their education.

Sheliah Cosby, the fashion show chair, said the event helps this organization successfully fulfill its mission. “It’s a one of the kind event for our area, it brings together local businesses, alumni students staff and the community to raise the money and support the educational jobs of young women.”

“We did not get to have it in person last year, we did it all by video, but the previous year in 2019 we raised just over $19,000 and we brought together around 400 people from Knoxville and all over the Tri-State area,” she said.

The event will be at Tex Turner arena on campus and will showcase clothes from Belk, Factory Connection, A.D. Campbell, Signatures, KC’s Fashions, Kelley Marie Chic Boutique, Lilly Pulitzer, Josie’s Boutique, Sweet and Sassy Sisters, Chico’s and Maurice’s. WVLT’s Casey Wheeless is emceeing the event.

Before the show there will be local vendors you can shop, that starts at noon. The show starts at 7 pm.

Tickets are still available, you can get them online.

