Hottest weather in almost a decade Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get prepared; the hottest weather in nearly a decade is here on Thursday. That comes after a scorcher on Wednesday. There’s also some wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest rolling into town Thursday, so air quality could be an issue. Our two best chance for rain are Friday and Sunday. Keep reading to find out how much.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our biggest issue by far is the intense heat. We haven’t had numbers like this all year, with a 90 on parts of the Cumberland Plateau and 80° up at Mount LeConte. For reference the last time the lodge at 80 it was 2012. 2012 is also the hottest temperature stretch ever in Knoxville.

There’s absolutely no rain, and minimal shade to find. Tonight the low should only fall to around 70 with a light breeze and variable wind. We could be even hotter on Thursday with the wind now shifting to coming out of the west. Once again there’s no sign of rain locally. Several miles up high, wildfire smoke, from the more than 80 of the fires burning out west, filters in. That could lead to some air quality issues even at the ground.

A few showers roll in on Friday coming out of the north east and moving to the south west. The best chance of this rain is along the Kentucky and Tennessee border, along with the Tri-Cities. The further you get away from the Tri-Cities, the less your rain chances look to be. Heard of that rain it’ll still be very very hot. Expect a high temperature in Knoxville or 96°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday has a few clouds but not much chance of rain fall. While it is cooler we’re back near 90°.

The rain at once like to be on Monday his sped up. It now gets here on Sunday. Showers are quite likely the amounts are still pretty variable. This will help the coolest down. There’s not much rain early next week. There are big pockets of sunshine. Cooler temperatures are the big difference, however. Highs will be in the middle 80s as opposed to the middle 90s like we’ve been in the past several days.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.