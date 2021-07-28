I-40 bridge in Tennessee partially reopens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will soon reopen.

The bridge was closed in May after a contractor discovered a crack in the side of the bridge during a routine inspection.

The bridge will reopen under limited traffic while contractors finish the work. Contractors will have all three plating phases completed by Friday. Crews will then break down platforms and remove equipment and barriers beginning with the eastbound direction. The demobilization will take place one side at a time.

On Monday, August 2, all I-40 eastbound lanes will be open by 6 a.m. On Friday, August 6, all I-40 westbound lanes will reopen by the end of the day.

Officials said the bridge remains an active work zone and drivers should continue to pay attention to portable message boards and traffic alerts.

“We know having the bridge closed has been incredibly inconvenient,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “We appreciate the public’s patience while our team made the repairs and performed extensive inspections to ensure it’s structurally sound for many years to come.”

