‘I think we will see more children die,’ says former top Tennessee vaccine official

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s former top vaccine official spoke with Nashville CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 WTVF about the state’s future regarding children and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Michelle Fiscus told WTVF she thinks this school year could be even worse than last year.

Dr. Fiscus told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that she tried to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention regarding the dangers to children, but failed.

“I think we will see more children die because they are not protected with vaccines,” Fiscus said to Phil Williams of NewsChannel 5. “We have a more virulent strain coming through.”

Fiscus reportedly has worries about how attending class will affect children.

“They’re going to be again sitting in classrooms for seven-and-a-half, eight-hours-a-day, riding on team buses, in locker rooms, and in close quarters with one another -- with actually less protection than we had last year,” she said.

One of her worries is multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which has affected almost 200 children, according to NewsChannel 5.

“We have one of the highest case counts of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children in the country,” Fiscus said. “That is a severe, rare but severe, consequence of a COVID-19 illness where these children go into heart failure, renal failure, respiratory failure.”

Fiscus told NewsChannel 5 that the governor has been one of the most difficult to convince about the dangers of COVID-19 in children.

Last week, Gov. Lee reiterated his belief that “the likelihood that children will get seriously ill is incredibly low,” NewsChannel 5 reported.

Fiscus told NewsChannel 5 that she felt the governor was intentionally avoiding discussions on COVID-19 and children, saying her presentation on the subject was postponed several times.

“My interpretation,” she said, “is that he was deliberately ignoring this conversation.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations Tuesday, suggesting all children attending in-person school in the Fall wear masks.

