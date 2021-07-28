Advertisement

Ky. officials issue mask policy for some government buildings

State workers and visitors to some of Kentucky’s government offices are being told to mask up...
State workers and visitors to some of Kentucky’s government offices are being told to mask up once again.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State workers and visitors to some of Kentucky’s government offices are being told to mask up once again.

The policy change includes people who got the COVID-19 vaccine. The order came from the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Wednesday afternoon.

It specifies Executive Branch buildings, which includes the State Capitol, and even says visitors will be asked to leave if they don’t follow it.

“So starting tomorrow, we are going to have to mask up again. That’s a requirement that all of our state employees, while indoors while around others at work, wear a mask to protect themselves. And those they interact with,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Auditor Mike Harmon believes it sends the wrong message. Harmon, who says he’s running against Beshear in 2023, says the mask requirement makes the vaccine look less effective.

“I think if you tell even people who have had the vaccine, that you’re still going to have to wear a mask, well, then the people who haven’t had the vaccine, ‘see I told you, there’s no need because we are going to have to do the same thing we have always been told,’” Audior Harmon said.

The order says visitors to these buildings will be asked to mask up, and if they don’t, it says they won’t be allowed in. And it also says employees that don’t comply could be removed and face disciplinary action.

Beshear says that’s to protect all citizens and to make sure there’s not a cluster that shuts down essential services.

“Listen, I didn’t want to have to go back to this. No one wants to go back to this. But at the same time we pledged to protect one another. To be there for the people of our commonwealth. As the CEO for this state, I want to set the example for other employers out there,” Gov. Beshear said.

“There’s got to be incentives for people to get the vaccine. And if you’re going to say, ‘nothing is going to change,’ then why in the world should I get the vaccine?” Harmon said.

The policy does say if employees can separate themselves or work alone, they can take the masks off.

The Kentucky Personnel Cabinet secretary says state employees and contractors will be provided two cloth face masks upon request.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many surroundin Candus Bly during a prayer circle for her missing daughter Summer Wells.
Unexpected apology during Summer Wells prayer vigil
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells attend juvenile court, new report says
Officers also said “an aggressive dog was taken into custody.” DNA was also collected from two...
Aggressive dog and one person in custody following Cocke County deadly animal attacks
Knoxville shooting
Victim identified in Holston Oaks Apartment shooting
Missing endangered child
TBI issues endangered child alerts for missing 15-year-old and 13-year-old

Latest News

Places with substantial or high community spread are recommended to go back to masking.
“When you smell something in the air...it can be dangerous”
Knox County Advisory Board meets on new mask mandates
No money to get vaccinated in Knox County, despite Biden’s recommendation
Salute to Veterans Parade in Pigeon Forge (Photo: Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Salute to Veterans parade returns to Pigeon Forge
Sevier County leaders voted to lower property tax rates with the new budget, but you may not...
Lower property taxes, but not much of a change on your bill
Rowdy Bear Mountain Adventure Park has a new coaster!
World’s first power coaster opens in Pigeon Forge