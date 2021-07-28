Man wanted for tunneling into pharmacy through drywall, stealing opioids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Franklin Police Department are on the lookout for a man wanted on burglary charges. The man allegedly tunneled into a Walgreen’s pharmacy through the drywall to steal opioids, officials said.

Austin Cornett hid inside a Walgreen’s located on Murfreesboro Road until the store closed for the day, officials say in a release. After hours, he allegedly tunneled into the pharmacy section through the drywall and stole a “large quantity” of opioid pain killers, according to the release.

Cornett may be hiding out in the Campbell County area, officials say. They are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps Franklin detectives track him down.

Those with information are asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

