Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack arrested on drug charges

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The man who reported the first of two deadly animal attacks near his home along Jimtown Road in Cocke County was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Owensby, 69, was arrested on drug charges and remains in custody. Owensby was taken into custody around 7 a.m. and charged with possession of a schedule VI substance. The sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT that Owensby’s arrest was not connected with any animal attacks.

Owensby is listed as the original complainant on a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office incident report after the body of Tony Ahrens was found near his property on Jimtown Road on April 1. The report described Ahrens as having lacerations on his entire body and flesh missing on his left arm. An autopsy was performed to determine what type of animal may have been responsible for Ahren’s death.

The second victim, 29-year-old Amber Miller, was attacked in the same area on July 12. According to the report, officials were told by witnesses that Miller was found at 522 Jimtown Road asking for help. Three dogs were spotted around Miller licking the wounds where she had been attacked, the report said.

Over the years, Owensby has accumulated several charges ranging from aggravated domestic assault to aggravated assault with a weapon but most have been dismissed. One aggravated domestic assault charge is pending from a 2018 case.

According to a 2014 report from the Newport Police Department, Owensby allegedly hit Charles Olden in the face with a gun. Reports stated Owensby allegedly told his dog to attack Olden and tried running Olden over with his car. Newport Police said Owensby also served time for a felony conviction of stealing stolen property.

Cocke County officials confirmed they have identified a person of interest in the investigation into the two separate animal attacks along Jimtown Road.

According to Sheriff Fontes, a search warrant has been executed but officials are not releasing the identity of the person of interest to, “preserve the integrity of the investigation.”

Fontes said no animals have been confiscated or taken by law enforcement at this point. Standard protocol for the sheriff’s office calls for the animal to be taken when an arrest is made.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.