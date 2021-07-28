Search continues for missing Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville authorities are on the search for David Copper who has been missing since July 25 in Knoxville, according to officials.

Cooper reportedly boarded a Greyhound bus in Arizona that was headed towards Knoxville with a Memphis layover. The bus reportedly made it to Knoxville at approximately 5 a.m. on July 25, officials said.

Officials said Cooper’s sister received a phone call from him saying he had arrived and was ready for her to pick him up. When she went to pick Cooper up, he was not there and had not answered his phone, according to a report.

Greyhound confirmed that his ticket was used to board the bus in Arizona and Memphis.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 TIPS app.

