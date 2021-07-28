Advertisement

Nathan Bedford Forrest bust now on display at Tennessee State Museum

The former Ku Klux Klan leader’s bust is now available for viewing after being removed from the Tennessee Capitol.
Debate over possible removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust continues
Debate over possible removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust continues(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The controversial bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest that was once held in the Tennessee Capitol is now on display at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville. The move also included two other busts, one of a former Confederate general and an early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The bust of Forrest resided in the Capitol since 1978, but was removed Friday. Busts of Union Navy Admiral David Farragut and U.S. Navy Admiral Albert Gleaves were also moved.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general in Memphis. He made a fortune before the Civil War as a slave trader and later led the Ku Klux Klan.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel to
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Wears Valley collision results in two fatalities
Harley Ramey
Search warrant leads to discovery of East Tenn. woman being held captive

Latest News

TSSAA releases COVID-19 sport guidelines for high schools
‘I think we will see more children die,’ says former top Tennessee vaccine official
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Parents of Summer Wells attend juvenile court, new report says
Rotary Club awards up to $20k in scholarships to overachieving Knox Co students
Making a Difference: Club helps send Knox Co students to college