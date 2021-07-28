Nathan Bedford Forrest bust now on display at Tennessee State Museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The controversial bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest that was once held in the Tennessee Capitol is now on display at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville. The move also included two other busts, one of a former Confederate general and an early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The bust of Forrest resided in the Capitol since 1978, but was removed Friday. Busts of Union Navy Admiral David Farragut and U.S. Navy Admiral Albert Gleaves were also moved.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general in Memphis. He made a fortune before the Civil War as a slave trader and later led the Ku Klux Klan.

