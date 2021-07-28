One dead, one injured in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital with injuries following a shooting at Holston Oaks Apartments in Knoxville, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers arrived on the scene, 1819 Riverside Drive, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officials said they found one woman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound and another victim, a man, on the scene also shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The man was transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stopper by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the mobile app P3 Tips.

