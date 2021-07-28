People take to the waterpark on National Water Park Day

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When temperatures reach the 90s, many of us look for ways to cool down. On National Waterpark Day many headed to the closest waterpark.

It was a busy day at Dollywood’s Splash Country, families like Katrina Gray who were visiting from Florida with her daughter couldn’t wait to get in the water.

“Anytime there’s water on a hot day, yes,” said Gray. “My kids love Dollywood, and so as the summertime we usually come up in the winter, so we decided to take advantage of this wash country being open.”

For Gray this is her last family vacation before school starts back. She enjoyed the shade and layered up the sunscreen. Some of the recommendations Dollywood was announcing over the loud speaker.

“We really always want to value that health and well-being of our guests so you can always get free water is going to be a cup of water. Anywhere there’s a location for a fountain drink, you can get asked for a free cup of water,” said Amber Davis.

Davis went on to say how much cooler getting out of the sun and under a shade tree can help.

“We’re nestled in the mountains so we’re very highly themed in the mountains so you’re going to see slides that are really tucked away and you almost have to go and search for our slides because we’ve got so much natural shade established trees which is really unique for a waterpark,” she added.

So on National Waterpark Day, when it’s summer in the Smokies, many are thinking about their next dip to cool off.

“I think we’re about to hit the wave pool. I don’t know, do whatever she wants to do, pretty much,” Gray added.

Splash country is open daily until labor day.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.