Advertisement

SEC announces Vols 2021-22 conference opponents

Times, dates and television information for the 2021 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.
The Southeastern Conference released opponents for the Vols upcoming 2021-22 season.
The Southeastern Conference released opponents for the Vols upcoming 2021-22 season.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released the opponents for the Vols upcoming 2021-22 season.

As a part of the 18-game league schedule, Tennessee will take on Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home.

The Vols will play on the road against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Times, dates and television information for the 2021 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

Tennessee’s non-conference schedule includes a trip to the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in November, neutral site games against Texas Tech and Memphis and a road game against Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Vols will begin the new season with the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class as well as the return of some notable veterans including John Fulkerson, Victor Bailey Jr., Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel to
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells attend juvenile court, new report says
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Many surroundin Candus Bly during a prayer circle for her missing daughter Summer Wells.
Unexpected apology during Summer Wells prayer vigil

Latest News

David Cooper Missing Person
Search continues for missing Knoxville man
Monday, August 2 is the last day that Knox County Residents can register to vote before the...
Are you registered to vote? Registration deadline is coming up soon
Back-to-school shopping.
Diapers, bridal gowns among tax-free items this weekend
I-40 bridge expected to open in early August
I-40 bridge in Tennessee partially reopens