SEC announces Vols 2021-22 conference opponents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released the opponents for the Vols upcoming 2021-22 season.

As a part of the 18-game league schedule, Tennessee will take on Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home.

The Vols will play on the road against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Times, dates and television information for the 2021 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

Tennessee’s non-conference schedule includes a trip to the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in November, neutral site games against Texas Tech and Memphis and a road game against Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Vols will begin the new season with the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class as well as the return of some notable veterans including John Fulkerson, Victor Bailey Jr., Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.

