TBI issues SILVER Alert for missing 76-year-old Cleveland man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help in finding 76-year-old Oscar Pizano, who was last seen on July 25th.

Pizano was last seen in Cleveland, Tennessee and has green eyes and brown hair, officials say.

This missing man is 5′6 and weighs 230 pounds according to the TBI. He is believed to be driving a black Pontiac Wave with tag 0Z84H2.

Officials say Pizano has a medical condition that “impairs his ability to return safely without assistance.”

If you have seen Oscar Pizano, you’re asked to call Cleveland Police at 423-782-7311.

