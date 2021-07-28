TBI issues SILVER Alert for missing Clarksville woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for 85 year old Joan Swan out of Clarksville, Tennessee.

Joan was last seen on July 25th wearing a light colored jeans and a shirt with an unknown color. TBI says she may also have a red suitcase with her.

The TBI says Joan is 5′0 and 145 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.

She has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have any information on Joan’s whereabouts you’re encouraged to call Clarksville PD at 931-320-0789 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.