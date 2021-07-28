Rick Springfield, Commodores to perform at Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair announced the second round of entertainers for its 2021 concert series.

The lineup includes:

Wednesday, September 15 – Commodores

Thursday, September 16 – Rick Springfield

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jul7 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets are already on sale for the first round of performers including, Jon Langston, En Vogue and Riley Green.

The 101st Tennessee Valley Fair will take place September 10-19 at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.

