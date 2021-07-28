Unexpected apology during Summer Wells prayer vigil

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, another prayer circle for missing five-year-old Summer Wells was held at Borden Park in Kingsport. Before gathering around Summer’s mother in prayer, Synthia Bennett had something she wanted to get off her chest.

“I kind of fell victim to believing the family has something to do with this,” shared Bennett.

Bennett says she spent a lot of time on social media reading comments about the Wells family, causing her to believe that.

Attending the prayer circle with a change of heart, Bennett gave an apology to Candus Bly.

“I’m human and we read things, but it’s my choice if I choose to believe it or not. From here on out, let’s just find Summer Wells,” says Bennett.

Robin Lane, Summer’s Sabbath Day teacher says the Wells family is stepping away from social media, due to all of the harsh comments towards their family. Instead, they will be communicating to the public using their own website.

“It’s the family’s official website that they can go to and put up any information they want to share. It is not something that people can comment on, so it’s kind of a relief from all of the negativity and backlash,” says Lane.

With six weeks into the search for Summer, Lane is keeping he faith that the five-year-old will be returned back home with her family.

“She really does not talk very much, but when she talks she will! She can say anything she wants, especially to boss you around. Summer, if you’re watching this, you are so missed. You are loved and you would not believe the number of people out there looking for you. Jesus is with you. He will never leave you or forsake you, and we are going to find you and you are gonna come back home. Don’t lose hope little girl,” said Lane.

Another prayer circle will be held for Summer at 6 p.m. on August 14th at Borden Park in Kingsport .

