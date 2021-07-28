Use caution with near record heat today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are near record high temperatures the next couple of days. Stay hydrated and try to limit time outside, especially in the heat of the day!

WHAT TO EXPECT

There is less fog over the area as a whole this morning, but we do have plenty of haze and some patches of dense fog. Temperatures drop to the low 70s in the Valley, but cooler air is along the Tennessee, Kentucky line where the dip in the humidity is inching in.

Use caution on this hot, sunny day. (WVLT)

That heat bubble sets back up for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s! It does still feel a few degrees warmer, but the humidity is gradually dipping Wednesday afternoon. Honestly in this heat, it’s only a small help. This puts our highs at only a few degrees below the record of 103 degrees, set in 1952 today. Stay hydrated and limit time outside if you can.

Tonight stays clear, with more lows in the 60s and Knoxville cooling to around 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with a few more clouds, and a high around 98 degrees. The humidity can make it feel like it crosses into the low 100s. The forecast high is only a few degrees below the record again, with 101 degrees set in 1952.

We’re looking at a few showers and storms for Friday afternoon, mainly in the higher elevations and far Northeast Tennessee as of now. This leaves the heat in place for most, with Knoxville topping out around 96 degrees.

Saturday hangs out near 90 degrees, with isolated rain possible mainly in the mountains. Then Saturday night through Sunday, we’re looking at scattered rain and storms to move through at times. Dragging this through the area at times throughout the day helps to keep it cooler, in the low 90s.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

