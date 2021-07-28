Who makes the COVID mandates in Knox County?

LIVE: Knox County Advisory Board of Health Discusses COVID-19 The Advisory Board of Health is expected to discuss Knox County's rise in COVID-19 cases and possible future restrictions. Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Advisory Board is meeting Wednesday night to discuss the county’s future regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in cases the county has seen.

Knox County has seen a surge of active cases over the past two weeks, with cases doubling or almost doubling each week. Tennessee has also seen a major decrease in available ICU beds- just last week the state’s supply was 90 percent full.

Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan is also expected to give an update with a doctor from UT Medical Center. The question is- who in Knox County has the power to impose mask mandates or other COVID-19 restrictions?

Before the end of March, mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions were put into place by the Board of Health, but that changed on March 29. On March 29, the Knox County Commission voted to strip the Board of Health of its power, making it an advisory board instead. After this change, Dr. Buchanan became the person with the power to implement or remove COVID-19 restrictions.

On April 27, Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 80, placing the power of county mandates into the hands of county mayors. That same day, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced that the mask mandate would end at midnight.

As it stands, who has the power to implement mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in Knox County is not entirely clear. The Health Advisory Board is expected to speak more about where the power lies at the Wednesday meeting.

