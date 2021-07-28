Zoo Knoxville elephants beat the heat with Dippin’ Dots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is helping elephants beat the summer heat with a tasty treat.

In a video posted to Facebook, zookeepers treated the elephants with a bag of Dippin’ Dots.

African elephant Jana gets a cold treat! Share some Dippin' Dots with your favorite adventurer this weekend @Zoo Knoxville #wildlyfun #elephants #exploretn #summertime #dippindots #share Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Friday, July 23, 2021

In June, the elephants were treated to a spa day to cool off from the sun.

Zookeepers said elephants Jana, Edie and Tonka enjoy swimming when it’s hot outside. Zoo Knoxville said it also provides great exercise.

After going for a swim, the elephants began mudding in the wallows and then dusted themselves with the sand in the yards.

