Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville elephants beat the heat with Dippin’ Dots

In a video posted to Facebook, zookeepers treated the elephants with a bag of Dippin’ Dots.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is helping elephants beat the summer heat with a tasty treat.

In a video posted to Facebook, zookeepers treated the elephants with a bag of Dippin’ Dots.

African elephant Jana gets a cold treat!

Share some Dippin' Dots with your favorite adventurer this weekend @Zoo Knoxville #wildlyfun #elephants #exploretn #summertime #dippindots #share

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Friday, July 23, 2021

In June, the elephants were treated to a spa day to cool off from the sun.

Zookeepers said elephants Jana, Edie and Tonka enjoy swimming when it’s hot outside. Zoo Knoxville said it also provides great exercise.

After going for a swim, the elephants began mudding in the wallows and then dusted themselves with the sand in the yards.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel to
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells attend juvenile court, new report says
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Knox County Couple missing
Missing Knox Co. couple found safe

Latest News

I-40 bridge expected to open in early August
I-40 bridge in Tennessee partially reopens
Lincoln Memorial University's Women of Service organziation holds fashion show to raise money...
Fashion show raises scholarship funds for women
Suspect in Home Depot Theft
Detectives looking for Home Depot thief
Zoo Knoxville installs touchless sunscreen dispensers
Zoo Knoxville installs touchless sunscreen dispensers