Zoo Knoxville elephants beat the heat with Dippin’ Dots
In a video posted to Facebook, zookeepers treated the elephants with a bag of Dippin’ Dots.
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is helping elephants beat the summer heat with a tasty treat.
In June, the elephants were treated to a spa day to cool off from the sun.
Zookeepers said elephants Jana, Edie and Tonka enjoy swimming when it’s hot outside. Zoo Knoxville said it also provides great exercise.
After going for a swim, the elephants began mudding in the wallows and then dusted themselves with the sand in the yards.
