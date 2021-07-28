Zoo Knoxville installs touchless sunscreen dispensers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced visitors will now have free access to sunscreen throughout the zoo.

The zoo partnered with the United Cancer Support Foundation to install a dozen touchless sunscreen dispensers across the zoo. The foundation also plans to install free sunscreen in parks across Knox County.

Educational signs will also be placed throughout the park, informing guests how to stay safe from the sun. Officials said the sun’s UV rays are strongest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

United Cancer Support Foundation has installed a dozen touchless sunscreen dispensers at Zoo Knoxville. Part of their... Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The United Cancer Support Foundation aims to prevent cancer, support the community and advocate for change across the county. Find out more about the organization here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.