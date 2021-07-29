Advertisement

Georgia man’s remains found after missing for 7 years

Davis, who was 24, was reported missing on Aug. 15, 2014.
Noah Brandon Davis
Noah Brandon Davis(Catoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINGGOLD, Ga. (AP) — Remains found in 2019 have officially been identified as those of a Georgia man reported missing seven years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said Noah Brandon Davis’ remains were found in an undeveloped, remote area in October 2019. In a news release Wednesday, Sisk said the remains and location did not provide any clues about how Davis, of Ringgold, died, The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

“I thank our investigators and dozens of law enforcement officers with partnering agencies for their tireless efforts to bring some closure to this challenging case,” Sisk said. “Together we have pursued countless leads, conducted interviews with 41 people, searched thousands of acres in Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee and spent more than 100,000 hours working this investigation day and night.”

The last time someone reported seeing Davis was on June 20, 2014, in East Ridge, Tennessee. A sheriff’s office investigation revealed Davis’ truck was found and returned to his brother, Joshua Wright, on Aug. 7, a week before the missing persons report was filed.

During the months and years that followed, investigators interviewed dozens of people who claimed to have knowledge or other information about circumstances surrounding Davis’ disappearance and the location of his body, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the interviews revealed conflicting stories that ended up being proven false or couldn’t be verified.

After Davis’ remains were found, they were sent to the North Texas State University anthropology department for DNA analysis. Catoosa County investigators received confirmation from NTSU on June 9 that the remains were Davis.

Sisk said the COVID-19 pandemic caused several delays in getting the confirmation.

“Despite the delays, we were determined to continue this investigation,” Sisk said. “We can confirm Davis’ death, but we have no evidence as to how he died.”

