Greeneville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers

Officials with the Greeneville Police Department warned the public of a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” Thursday afternoon.
Joseph Hale
Joseph Hale(Greeneville Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greeneville Police Department warned the public of a suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ on the run.

According to police, Joseph Hale reportedly fired shots at Greeneville officers Thursday afternoon.

Hale was last seen in a white t-shirt and shorts. Crews and K9 units are searching the area of Baileyton Road, Bohannon Avenue and North Main Street.

Officials advised the public not to approach Hale. Anyone who sees the suspect is advised to call 911 immediately.

