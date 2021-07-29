Advertisement

Heavy smoke returns to East Tennessee

East Tennessee to see moderate to heavy levels of smoke.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy smoke is returning to the East Tennessee area, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The northern parts of Tennessee and southern parts of Kentucky are seeing heavy levels of smoke, and the rest of the East Tennessee area is seeing moderate levels of smoke, according to the EPA.

The smoke should stick around until Thursday, and it is possible that the smoke could affect the quality of the air that Tennesseans breathe.

