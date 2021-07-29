Higher humidity makes Friday feel even hotter!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re closing in on some of the hottest weather in a decade. Still, some clouds from the north aren’t *quite* getting us close to record temps. While there’s spotty rain Friday, it’s not enough to cool us down. For ‘milder’ weather, you’ll have to wait until Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re toasty, that’s for sure! Even many on the Cumberland Plateau it’s topped out at 90 degrees. There’s no rain but there are some clouds that keep us cooler (sounds wild, but that’s true; we could be closer to 100°)! Smoke levels have been up-and-down through the day and that smoke is something the weather team will continue to watch carefully.

At least for the Knoxville Airport, there's been zero rain within the last week. (WVLT)

There’s a little rain late tonight, mostly after 3:00 a.m. As Heather and Ben have been telling you all week, the best chance is along the Tennessee and Kentucky state line early in the morning. A few of the already light showers could reach the Knoxville and/or Gatlinburg areas by the morning commute. Point is: even if you don’t get rain, you’ll have higher dew points. That humidity will make Friday feel like the *hottest day of the week.* With tropical type dew points, it will feel like 101° in the heat of the afternoon Friday.

Late afternoon could have a few storms bubble up in our farthest southern counties.

Onto Saturday where we’ll likely be in the lower 90s once again. The heat wave rolls on. There’ not any rain Saturday until late evening or overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday has our best chance of rain in the upcoming week! Amounts vary but coverage is pretty high early in the day Sunday. Monday through Wednesday will be slightly cooler and mostly dry. The heat bubble returns Thursday and next Friday.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

